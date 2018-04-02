Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Blasts first homer of season Sunday

Rendon went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

His first-inning shot was his first of the season, and Rendon got the ball rolling on what ended up being a four-homer day for the Nats. The third baseman is just 3-for-13 to begin the year, but Sunday's blast could signal the beginning of one of his patented hot streaks.