Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs fifth homer of spring
Rendon went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Monday against the Yankees.
Rendon launched a two-run blast in the first inning to left field, his fifth long ball of spring. After a slow start to camp, the 28-year-old third baseman finished 12-for-44 with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and eight runs scored over 16 contests.
