Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Collects two hits, swipes bag

Rendon went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

It was a rare stolen base for Rendon; his second of the year matches his total from the 2018 season. Monday was also his second multi-hit outing over the last three days, bumping his slash line to .317/.402/.604 in 430 plate appearances.