Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Could return when first eligilbe

Rendon (elbow) could return from the injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals initially hesitated putting Rendon on the injured list but were compelled to do so after the swelling in his bruised left elbow failed to go away quickly. Rendon felt good after taking batting practice Saturday and could be ready to go soon.

