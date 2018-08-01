Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Drives in four Tuesday
Rendon was 3-for-6 with two runs scored, four RBI and a double in Tuesday's 25-4 win over the Mets.
Rendon returned from the family medical leave list with a bang Tuesday as the Nationals erupted for 25 runs. The 28-year-old has a .288/.351/.517 slash line with 15 home runs on the season.
