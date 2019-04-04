Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Homer streak

Rendon went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a walk, double and solo home run in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Phillies.

Rendon now has a home run in two straight games after hitting his first blast of the season in Tuesday's loss. The 28-year-old went 0-for-4 in the season opener but since has four straight multi-hit games with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in that stretch.