Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Leaves game after fouling pitch off toe

Rendon exited Friday's loss to the Rockies after fouling a pitch off his left toe, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The good news for Rendon is that X-rays came back negative, but his status for Saturday's game remains uncertain. The 27-year-old will see how he feels in the morning and determine his status from. Wilmer Difo is the likely candidate to step in at third base if Rendon -- who should be considered day-to-day -- is ultimately unable to play Saturday.