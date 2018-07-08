Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Not in Sunday's lineup

Rendon is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon had started 46 consecutive games for the Nationals, so this is just likely a rest day for the third baseman. The 28-year-old has a .280/.347/.511 slash line with 12 home runs in 264 at-bats. Mark Reynolds draws the start at third base in his stead Sunday.