Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out of lineup Friday
Rendon is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dusty Baker is going with his "B" lineup against Robert Gsellman, providing his regulars with one final rest as the NLDS draws near -- the Nats don't have another off day during the regular season. Rendon will be replaced at third base by Adrian Sanchez while Victor Robles bats fifth.
