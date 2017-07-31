Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out of lineup Monday

Rendon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Adrian Sanchez will take over at third base and bat eighth against right-hander Jose Urena. Until there's something to suggest otherwise, this should be considered a routine day off for Rendon following 19 consecutive starts. Rendon got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but he's been one of the best hitters in baseball since the beginning of May (.331/.443/.645 with 18 homers and 48:36 BB:K in his last 73 games).