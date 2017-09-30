Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out of Saturday's lineup
Rendon is out of Saturday's lineup against the Pirates, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Most of the other regulars are starting in this one, but Rendon will get a chance to rest after starting the last four games and notching five hits in 14 at-bats over that stretch. Wilmer Difo gets the start at third base and will hit third.
