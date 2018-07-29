Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Put on family medical leave list

Rendon has been placed on the family medical leave list, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon was placed on the paternity list prior to Thursday's game, but there is a three-game limit for that designation, and he isn't quite ready to return for Sunday's series finale. The Nationals will instead opt to shift him to the family medical leave list, which allows them to keep Mark Reynolds on their 25-man roster. The team can activate Rendon when it chooses, with the likely target date being Tuesday's series opener against the Mets.