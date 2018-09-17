Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches 20-homer plateau
Rendon went 3-for-4 with a home run, walk, two RBI and two runs in the Nationals' 6-4 victory over the Braves on Sunday.
Rendon extended his on-base streak to 25 games with his third-inning two-run homer, his 20th of the season. It's the fourth time in five seasons Rendon has reached the 20-homer threshhold, with his injury-plagued 2015 campaign marking the only time he failed to achieve the feat. While he lacks the elite power production of some of his contemporaries at the corner-infield spots, Rendon's steady home-run outputs paired with typically high batting averages has continued to make him a quality value pick in fantasy drafts the last few years.
