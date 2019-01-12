Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches deal with Nats

Rendon agreed to a one-year, $18.8 million contract with Washington on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon put together yet another solid year at the dish in 2018, hitting .308 with 24 homers and 92 RBI in 136 ballgames. He's belted 20 or more home runs and driven in 85 or more RBI in each of his previous three seasons, and he should have a good chance to do so again in 2019.

