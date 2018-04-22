Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out of lineup
Rendon (toe) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
This will mark the eighth consecutive game in which Rendon has been withheld from the starting lineup, as Wilmer Difo will draw the start at the hot corner and hit eighth. Rendon was available to pinch hit Saturday, so it's likely that he's available from the bench for Sunday's game as well.
