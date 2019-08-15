Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sets new career high in homers

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 17-7 rout of the Reds.

It was a remarkably balanced attack from the Nats, as every starting position player got on base multiple times and scored exactly twice. Rendon is now slashing .326/.365/.565 through 12 games in August, and Wednesday's long ball was his 26th of the season -- setting a new career high for the 29-year-old.