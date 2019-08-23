Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sets new career high in RBI

Rendon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 7-1 victory against the Pirates on Thursday.

In his last three games against the Pirates, Rendon raked, going 7-for-12 (.583) with two extra-base hits and four RBI. The Pirates are hardly the only team he's crushed, though, as Rendon is batting .354 with 10 extra-base hits this month. Rendon has already hit a career high in home runs and reached a new best in RBI with the solo shot Thursday; he is on pace to do the same in the runs and average categories too. He is batting .324 with 28 home runs, 101 RBI, 91 runs and three steals in 432 at-bats this season.