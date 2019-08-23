Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sets new career high in RBI
Rendon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 7-1 victory against the Pirates on Thursday.
In his last three games against the Pirates, Rendon raked, going 7-for-12 (.583) with two extra-base hits and four RBI. The Pirates are hardly the only team he's crushed, though, as Rendon is batting .354 with 10 extra-base hits this month. Rendon has already hit a career high in home runs and reached a new best in RBI with the solo shot Thursday; he is on pace to do the same in the runs and average categories too. He is batting .324 with 28 home runs, 101 RBI, 91 runs and three steals in 432 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....