Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Showing signs of life
Rendon went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored Friday against the Mets.
Rendon clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning and slugged a solo blast to left in the fourth. The 28-year-old third baseman has had a rough start to spring training, although Friday's performance could be just what he needs to get back on track. Rendon is now 7-for-27 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored in camp.
