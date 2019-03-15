Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Showing signs of life

Rendon went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored Friday against the Mets.

Rendon clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning and slugged a solo blast to left in the fourth. The 28-year-old third baseman has had a rough start to spring training, although Friday's performance could be just what he needs to get back on track. Rendon is now 7-for-27 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored in camp.

