Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Starts homer streak
Rendon went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a walk, double and solo home run in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Phillies.
Rendon now has a home run in two straight games after hitting his first blast of the season in Tuesday's loss. The 28-year-old went 0-for-4 in the season opener but since has four straight multi-hit games with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in that stretch.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Hits first home run•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs fifth homer of spring•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Showing signs of life•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sluggish spring continues•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches deal with Nats•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues hot streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...