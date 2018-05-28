Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Swats fifth homer Sunday

Rendon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The third baseman is heating up, slashing .348/.423/.609 over the last six games with four of his eight hits (three doubles and the homer) going for extra bases. Rendon's overall fantasy numbers remain lackluster on the season, but it's just a matter of time before the 27-year-old goes on an extended tear at the plate.