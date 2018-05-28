Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Swats fifth homer Sunday
Rendon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
The third baseman is heating up, slashing .348/.423/.609 over the last six games with four of his eight hits (three doubles and the homer) going for extra bases. Rendon's overall fantasy numbers remain lackluster on the season, but it's just a matter of time before the 27-year-old goes on an extended tear at the plate.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Cranks second homer Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks two doubles Monday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Drives in two Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Activated from DL•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues rehab assignment Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...