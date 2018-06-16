Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three hits in Friday's loss
Rendon went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
The third baseman snapped an 0-for-10 mini-slump over his prior three games with the performance. In fact, aside from a four-hit game June 6, Rendon's had a sluggish month so far, slashing .233/.277/.302 through 11 games in June with seven RBI and seven runs. As long as he's hitting cleanup in a strong Nats batting order, he should remain fairly productive even if the hits aren't falling in consistently.
