Nationals' Anthony Rendon: XBH machine in Friday's win
Rendon went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's rout of the Phillies.
He was right in the thick of a 17-run, seven-homer explosion from the Nats offense, continuing a hot streak that has seen Rendon slash .400/.433/.782 over his last 14 games with eight multi-hit performances, 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, four home runs), 11 RBI and 12 runs. On the season, the 28-year-old now boasts a .289/.354/.517 slash line with 10 homers, 33 runs and 34 RBI in 60 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Bashes third homer in four games•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Blasts eighth homer Saturday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Stays hot Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Knocks in two•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Collects four hits Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...