Cruz agreed to a $3.95 million deal with the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

While Cruz is netting one of the largest signing bonuses in this year's international class, he is not a priority target for dynasty leagues, as most of his current value is tied up in his electric defense at shortstop. He can make highlight-reel plays in the field and adds a bit of flare to the routine plays he makes. His bat projects to be light on impact and he is not a plus runner. The hope is that he will be able to hit for a high average while playing every day.