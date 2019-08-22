Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Clubs 14th homer
Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Pirates.
It's his 14th homer of the season and second as a Nat, and both have come within the last three games. Cabrera's now 12-for-37 (.324) since coming over from the Rangers, but his .244/.329/.417 slash line on the year offers a better reflection of his fantasy potential.
