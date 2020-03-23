Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could open season at hot corner
Cabrera remained in the mix for the starting third base spot when spring training was suspended.
The veteran infielder was seen as the insurance policy at the hot corner in case top prospect Carter Kieboom needed more development time in the minors, but that appeared to be the case when MLB went on hiatus, as Kieboom was struggling both at the plate -- hitting .233 with nine strikeouts in 30 at-bats -- and with his defense after moving over from shortstop. Cabrera wasn't doing any better offensively in camp, going 3-for-22 (.136) without an extra-base hit, but his 13-season track record in the majors and .969 OPS in 38 games for the Nats at the end of last season carry a lot more weight.
