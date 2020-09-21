Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Cabrera paced the team with seven total bases in the 15-0 rout. He also had a double in the matinee, so he was 4-for-8 in total Sunday and raised his season SLG by more than 30 points. The 34-year-old is playing close to every day between first base and DH while batting mostly third or fourth in the order.