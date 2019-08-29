Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Drives in two, scores twice
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.
Cabrera delivered RBI hits in the first and fifth frames, continuing his strong production of late. Since Aug. 7 -- his first start with the Nationals -- Cabrera has gone 18-for-52 with 18 RBI, 9 runs scored and two homers. For the season, he's now hitting .251/.333/.419 across 429 plate appearances.
