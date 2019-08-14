Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Filling in for Dozier

Cabrera will start at second base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Reds.

Cabrera will man the keystone for the fourth time in five games, with the spike in playing time he's seen mainly a result of Brian Dozier battling an illness. Dozier returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 3-1 win and delivered a solo home run and drew a walk. Though Cabrera will be back in the lineup again for the series finale, the ailment is behind Dozier at this point and he's likely just getting some maintenance for the day game after the night game.