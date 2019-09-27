Play

Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of Friday's lineup

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians.

Cabrera started the last three games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-8 with five runs scored, two RBI, a home run and three walks. Howie Kendrick will cover the keystone while Matt Adams starts at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories