Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Signs with Nationals

Cabrera signed a major-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

It didn't take long for Cabrera to find a new home after being released by the Rangers earlier Monday. The veteran infielder compiled a lackluster .235/.318/.393 slash line with 12 home runs and four stolen bases in 93 games with the Rangers before being designated for assignment, so he'll likely settle for a reserve role with the Nationals.

