Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Stays hot for Nats
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.
His ninth-inning shot off Tyler Bashlor ruined the Mets' combined shutout bid while continuing Cabrera's tear at the plate since coming over from the Rangers. In 18 games with the Nats this season, the veteran infielder is now slashing .317/.391/.567 with three homers and 22 RBI.
