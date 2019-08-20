Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Swats first homer with Nats

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Monday's 13-0 rout of the Pirates.

After going deep 12 times in 93 games for the Rangers to begin the season, this was Cabrera's first homer in nine contests as a Nat. The veteran infielder is faring much better overall at the plate than he did in Texas, though, slashing .379/.472/.655 with 10 RBI and a 6:3 BB:K for Washington.