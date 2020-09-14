Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
The homer was his sixth of the season, but his first since Aug. 17. Cabrera has cooled down significantly has a strong start, slashing .194/.274/.292 over his last 20 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Back in lineup•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Dealing with back stiffness•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Good to go•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Questionable with sore foot•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not starting Sunday•
-
Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera: Rips fifth homer•