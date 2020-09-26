Cabrera isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Cabrera's playing time has been limited recently as he's now started just one of the last four games. Brock Holt will shift to first base for the matinee with Josh Harrison taking over as the third baseman.
