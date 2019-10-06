Cabrera is out of the lineup Sunday for Game 3 of the Nationals' series with the Dodgers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Cabrera will sit for the second straight game of the series, this time ceding second base to Brian Dozier after Howie Kendrick handled the keystone in Friday's 4-2 win. With Victor Robles (hamstring) also on the bench and uncertain to be available, Cabrera might represent the Nationals' top pinch-hitting option.