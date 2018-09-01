Nationals' Austen Williams: Called up for first time

Williams was brought up as a September callup by the Nationals on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The 25-year-old threw 68 innings split between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse this season, posting a stellar 1.19 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP while striking out 11.8 batters per nine innings and walking just 2.3 per nine. He seems to have figured something out after moving to the bullpen this season, as he hadn't posted an ERA below 4 at any stop since 2015. Williams doesn't come with much prospect pedigree, but he could potentially throw some interesting innings down the stretch.