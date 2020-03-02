Play

Williams (shoulder) is listed as an available bullpen option Monday in the Nationals' Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Williams finished the 2019 season on the injured list due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, but the 27-year-old reported to camp healthy and has seemingly experienced no setbacks. He's already made two appearances in the Grapefruit League, tossing a scoreless inning both times out. The right-hander should have a fair chance at winning a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day roster spot, though the fact that he has three minor-league options remaining could work against him.

