Williams (shoulder) is listed as an available bullpen option Monday in the Nationals' Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Williams finished the 2019 season on the injured list due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, but the 27-year-old reported to camp healthy and has seemingly experienced no setbacks. He's already made two appearances in the Grapefruit League, tossing a scoreless inning both times out. The right-hander should have a fair chance at winning a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day roster spot, though the fact that he has three minor-league options remaining could work against him.