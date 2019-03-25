Williams is competing with Wander Suero for the last spot in the Nationals' bullpen, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Williams has been lights out this spring, giving up only two hits over 7.2 scoreless innings with a 7:0 K:BB to keep him in the hunt for a big-league job. There's also a scenario in which the club decides to keep both of them on the Opening Day roster rather than replacing Howie Kendrick (hamstring) with another position player. If he does head north with the team, Williams would work in low-leverage situations.