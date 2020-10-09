Williams (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Williams was already likely to miss the entirety of the 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He now won't take up a 40-man roster spot over the offseason while doing so.
