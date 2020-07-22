The Nationals optioned Williams to their alternate training site July 9.
The move seemingly takes Williams out of the running for a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day bullpen. Williams logged only two appearances for the big club in 2019, giving up six earned runs on five hits and a walk while recording just one out.
