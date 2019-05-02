Nationals' Austen Williams: Shoulder healing well
Manager Dave Martinez said Williams (shoulder) threw 40 pitches at extended spring training earlier in the week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Martinez also noted that Williams is recovering well from the sprained AC joint that forced him onto the IL in mid-April. The 26-year-old Williams will continue to work his way back at extended spring training before ultimately being cleared to rejoin the big-league bullpen.
