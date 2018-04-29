Nationals' Austin Adams: Demoted to Triple-A
Adams was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse prior to Sunday's matchup against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Adams will be sent down after a seven day stint in the big leagues. He made two appearances out of the bullpen, giving up one hit, three walks and no runs across one inning. Adams will be replaced by Austin Voth.
