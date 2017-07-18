Nationals' Austin Adams: Part of bullpen cuts
Adams was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals had to clear space in the bullpen for Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle, and Adams, along with Trevor Gott, were the cuts. He had only been on the big-league roster for a handful of days before he was sent back down. Adams has a 2.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 53:29 K:BB in 36 innings at Triple-A.
