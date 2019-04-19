Adams was recalled by the Nationals on Friday.

Adams will take the bullpen spot vacated by Austen Williams, who was placed on the injured list with a sprained right AC joint in a corresponding move. Williams has allowed two earned runs in six career major-league innings, striking out 10 while walking 11. He owns a 60-percent strikeout rate in six innings for Triple-A Fresno this season.

