Nationals' Austin Adams: Recalled from Triple-A Syracuse
Adams was recalled form Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
With Anthony Rendon landing on the disabled list, the Nationals opted to use their open roster spot to add some depth to their bullpen. Adams has appeared in five games (5.1 innings) with Syracuse, where he's yet to allow a run and has struck out six batters. However, his control has been subpar as he's given up four walks.
