Nationals' Austin Adams: Sent back to minors
The Nationals optioned Adams to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Adams has logged just six innings at the big-league level the past two seasons and looks to be on the periphery of the Nationals' 40-man roster. He'll likely spend most of the upcoming campaign in Fresno's bullpen.
