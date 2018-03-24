Nationals' Austin Adams: Sent down Saturday
Adams was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Adams was never believed to be in serious contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster. However, his 40-man spot should be safe for now after he racked up a whopping 91 strikeouts in 59 innings with Syracuse last season. Control issues have held him back, but if Adams can improve in that regard, he could another look get a look at big-league level this summer.
More News
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...