Adams was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Adams was never believed to be in serious contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster. However, his 40-man spot should be safe for now after he racked up a whopping 91 strikeouts in 59 innings with Syracuse last season. Control issues have held him back, but if Adams can improve in that regard, he could another look get a look at big-league level this summer.