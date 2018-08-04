Voth was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the 26th man for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Voth will not be available for Game 1 of the twin-bill. He's only appeared in one big-league game this year, which came in a spot start against the Mets in mid-July. During that contest, he allowed seven earned runs across 4.1 innings. Look for him to return to Syracuse following Saturday's games.