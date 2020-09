Voth (2-5) yielded four runs on nine hits over five innings Sunday, striking out four and earning the win over the Mets.

While it wasn't the cleanest outing for Voth, the Nationals scored 15 runs, including 12 in the first three innings, to give him plenty of support. The 28-year-old righty allowed two homers, one to Pete Alonso and another to Guillermo Heredia, in the first two frames. Voth finishes the 2020 campaign with a 6.34 ERA and 44:18 K:BB over 49.2 innings.