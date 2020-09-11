Voth allowed three runs on two hits and two walks across 4.1 innings pitched in Thursday's loss to the Braves. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Things were looking great for Voth in the early parts of Thursday's outing. The right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced, while the Nats spotted him a 5-0 lead. Unfortunately, Voth seemed to lose his command in the fourth, as he walked two and allowed a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman. He struck out Nick Markakis to begin the fifth but was pulled a batter later after hitting Tyler Flowers. The 28-year-old was charged with one more run when Ronald Acuna took Wander Suero deep for a two-run homer. Voth will once again try for his first win when he takes the ball Wednesday against the Rays.